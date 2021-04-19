Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >West Bengal govt declares summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow

West Bengal govt declares summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow

Premium
Nearly 20 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams this year with approximately eight lakh students appearing in the Class 10 board examinations 2018 or High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2018.
1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • West Bengal CM urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking 'every possible measure' to check the spread of the disease

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government will start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June. On the prevailing covid-19 situation in the state, CM Banerjee said that imposing a night curfew is not the solution but people should remain alert and there is nothing to panic about.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government will start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June. On the prevailing covid-19 situation in the state, CM Banerjee said that imposing a night curfew is not the solution but people should remain alert and there is nothing to panic about.

She urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease.

TRENDING STORIES See All

She urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Listing out the steps taken by the state government to tackle the situation, such as increase in the number of COVID beds in hospitals, she requested all offices to make do with 50 per cent workforce for now.

"I would urge everyone not to panic. We have formed a task force to tackle the COVID-19 surge. We have increased the number of beds, safe homes," she stated.

Banerjee also urged the central government to ensure smooth supply of vaccines and medicines.

"We have demanded more vaccines as there is a severe shortage. The Centre should ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines and oxygen cylinders," she said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.