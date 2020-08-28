West Bengal govt mulls options to conduct final year exams before Durga Puja

The West Bengal government mulls options to conduct final year examinations of college and universities before Durga Puja, according to news agency PTI. "I have told our education minister to look into the possibility of conducting the final-year exams in universities and colleges before Durga Puja in October. The options of both online and offline exams should be looked into," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Supreme Court on Friday upheld the July 6 circular of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to hold university final year exams in by September 30. States and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30, the apex court said. “States can postpone final year exams under Disaster Management Act but fresh dates have to be fixed in consultation with UGC," it said.

"We are not against any exam; we are just saying that a pandemic is on, and it could put lives of students at risk," West Bengal chief minister said.

Earlier, in the affidavit, UGC said that the guidelines to conduct the exams were issued to “protect the academic future of the students." The exams were necessary to evaluate the students on “specialized elective courses" they took in the final year, it added.

The decision to conduct exams was not take arbitrary, rather due deliberations were taken with experts, UGC said. "Final year exams are important as learning is a dynamic process where the only way to figure out what students know is by seeking evidence of their knowledge," the regulator body mentioned.

The top court had earlier sought a response from the UGC on a batch of petitions seeking cancellation of final-year examinations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Several students from across the country had challenged UGC July 6 directive on conducting final year examination in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Students are not “forced’ to appear for examination at the cost of their health, as the guidelines have permitted the “universities/institutions to hold examinations as a special chance for those students who are unable to participate in the examinations that will be held by the end of September 2020," UGC clarified.

Criticising the Centre over its decision to hold JEE- NEET examinations in September, Banerjee said, "We asked the Union government to defer the process due to the pandemic. But the Union government is adamant... It is busy issuing sermons instead of listening to Mann ki Baat of students.

