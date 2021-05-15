The announcement comes just hours after the state government announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
"We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm of May 30," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.
Under the new rules, all government and private offices will remain closed, except emergency services. In addition to this, intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons and swimming pools have also been ordered shut.
All markets and retailers are allowed to function only between 7 am and 10 am.
"Movement of all private vehicles, taxi and auto will be suspended from tomorrow. Schools will also remain closed," said the state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.
"All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, will be prohibited from 9 pm till 5 am in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases," he added.