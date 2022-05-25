The West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam results willbe announced soon. However, there is no official confirmation yet on WB 10th result date and time. Students can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Nearly 10 lakh students are expecting the declaration of the WBBSE 10th Results

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in.

When announced, the result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it.

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout for future use.

WB Madhyamik exam was conducted in 2022 after a year's gap from 7 March 7 to 16 March on single shifts.