Counselling registration for West Bengal NEET UG will start soon in the official website. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at-- wbmcc.nic.in once the registration process begins.

West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare is yet to released the WB NEET Counselling date and time.

Here is how to register:

Go to the official website -- wbmcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the designated registration link

Log in to the students’ dashboard using credentials like NEET roll numbers and application numbers

After successful login and fill the application form

Fill in the choice of course and college

Pay the NEET counselling fee

Freeze options

Candidates will be allotted admission on the basis of filled preferences along with the other parameters.

