Home / Education / News /  West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon: Here is how to register

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon: Here is how to register

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at the official website once the registration process begins.

Counselling registration for West Bengal NEET UG will start soon in the official website. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at-- wbmcc.nic.in once the registration process begins.

West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare is yet to released the WB NEET Counselling date and time. 

Here is how to register: 

  • Go to the official website -- wbmcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the designated registration link
  • Log in to the students’ dashboard using credentials like NEET roll numbers and application numbers
  • After successful login and fill the application form
  • Fill in the choice of course and college
  • Pay the NEET counselling fee
  • Freeze options

Candidates will be allotted admission on the basis of filled preferences along with the other parameters.

