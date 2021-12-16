West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon: Here is how to register

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon: Here is how to register1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
- Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at the official website once the registration process begins.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Counselling registration for West Bengal NEET UG will start soon in the official website. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at-- wbmcc.nic.in once the registration process begins.
Counselling registration for West Bengal NEET UG will start soon in the official website. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2021 can start registering for the counselling at-- wbmcc.nic.in once the registration process begins.
West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare is yet to released the WB NEET Counselling date and time.
West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare is yet to released the WB NEET Counselling date and time.
Here is how to register:
Candidates will be allotted admission on the basis of filled preferences along with the other parameters.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!