West Bengal Class 10th board result 2024 announcement: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE will declare the result of students who appeared in the Class 10th examination 2024 on Thursday, May 2.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 LIVE Updates After the announcement of the West Bengal Madhyamik results in 2024 at a press conference, students can check their results online on the official website of West Bengal Board ie wbchse.nic.in. In the Madhyamik board exams, held in February this year, nearly 8 lakh students enrolled to appear in the examination.

West Bengal Class 10th board result 2024 announcement date and time The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10th result on Thursday, May 2. The press conference for the exam result declaration will start at 9 am. It is expected the WBBSE Madhyamik board 2024 result link will be active for students to check their scores by 9:45 am. Students are advised to stay updated with information and check the website after 9 am.

West Bengal Class 10th board result 2024: Official link to visit Students can visit the following websites to check their results and download their scores.

wbresults. nic. in

wbchse. nic. in

wbbse.wb.gov.in

WBBSE Madhyamik board result 2024: How to check the result? Students can check their scores after the result announcement by visiting the official website with the help of their roll number and other details. Follow the below steps to check your result:

-Go to the official website of the WBBSE Madhyamik board.

-Check the home page and click on the result tab.

-Later, tap/click the link 'WB Madhyamik board result 2024'.

-After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page.

-Enter your details and submit.

-Check your result and download it for future reference.

