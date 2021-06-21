West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government has decided to appoint more than 32,000 teachers for upper primary and primary levels by March next year to improve the education system in the state.

The West Bengal chief minister said the appointment process to fill up at least 10,500 vacancies in the primary level (classes I-IV) and 14,000 in the upper primary level (classes V-VIII) will be completed before October this year. She further said around 7,500 more posts for primary teachers will be filled up by March 2022.

Warning against any lobbying, Banerjee said the appointments will be made on the basis of the merit list. Those who have passed the examinations are eligible for the jobs. The appointments were stuck because of cases in the high court, Banerjee added.

The Calcutta high court had in February ordered an interim stay on the recruitment process following petitions filed by job aspirants who alleged discrepancies after their names did not feature on the merit list issued by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

The high court later directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) to ensure that deserving candidates are not left out and the recruitment process is conducted transparently.

The Calcutta high court, which initially asked the Commission to publish the interview list by May 10, had allowed them some time in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Around five lakh candidates had appeared for the tests.

