Home / Education / News /  WBCHSE Class 12 exams 2022: Dates changed for few subjects, CM Banerjee announces

WBCHSE Class 12 exams 2022: Dates changed for few subjects, CM Banerjee announces

WBCHSE had few days back released the revised schedule for state board class 12 examinations.
1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Livemint

  • WBCHSE Class 12 exams: No exams will be held between 6 to 15 April due to bypolls, CM Banerjee said, adding that the exams will end on 27 April, instead of 26 April

Examination dates have been changed for a few subjects for the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

No exams will be held between 6 to 15 April due to bypolls, CM Banerjee said, adding that the exams will end on 27 April, instead of 26 April. 

WBCHSE had few days back released the revised schedule for state board class 12 examinations.

Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in coronavirus cases.

With the Covid-19 tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.

As the National Testing Agency has decided to hold (Main) between April 16 and 21, the council revised its dates for chemistry, statistics, economics among other papers to enable the students appear for the entrance exam as well, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added.

