WBCHSE had few days back released the revised schedule for state board class 12 examinations.
Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in coronavirus cases.
With the Covid-19 tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.
As the National Testing Agency has decided to hold (Main) between April 16 and 21, the council revised its dates for chemistry, statistics, economics among other papers to enable the students appear for the entrance exam as well, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.