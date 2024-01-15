What is APAAR ID? How is it different from Aadhaar card?

Recently, the Union government proposed that all education records of school students will be integrated into its ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative by 2026-27 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The proposals were part of a document titled “Schooling: access and quality" presented by the Union Ministry of Education at the third national conference of chief secretaries held in Delhi in December 2023.

The initiative aims to digitally consolidate the complete academic records, including degrees, scholarships, rewards, and other credits into a unified Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. The program is open to all students. APAAR also aims to reduce fraud and duplicate educational certificates by providing a single, trusted reference for educational institutions.

What is the purpose and significance of APAAR?

The APAAR ID is unique in nature as it provides a lifelong identifier for students to track their educational journey and achievements, from pre-primary to higher education. The APAAR ID would be helpful for students in case of transfer of their parents from one city to another or one state to another. The ID will also help the students in accessing the educational resources. Students can use the credit score for their higher education or employment purposes in future.

APAAR ID will also be used for multiple use cases e.g., entrance tests conducted by NTA, admissions, scholarship disbursement, transfer of government benefits, issue of awards, recognition etc for students, teachers and other users.

APAAR will also be useful for monitoring the dropout students and mainstreaming them. “The vision is to create a positive change, allowing state governments to track literacy rates, dropout rates, and more, helping them make improvements."

How is APAAR different from AADHAAR?

The Aadhaar or Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a 12-digit unique identity number obtained voluntarily by all residents of India, based on their biometrics to enable a more streamlined and transparent method of allocating certain government benefits and subsidies to citizens. It can be used as proof of identity and address, whereas APAAR is a lifelong ID for students to track their educational journey and achievements, from pre-primary to higher education. It will not replace the Aadhaar but complement it for educational tracking purposes.

How does APAAR work?

The APAAR ID is a unique alphanumeric code linked to an individual student. It will be a gateway for accessing Digilocker ecosystem which will store digitally all achievements of students like exam results, holistic report card, health card, learning outcomes besides other achievements of students be it OLYMPIAD, Sports, Skill training or any field.

Is APAAR will be linked to Aadhaar?

Yes, the APAAR ID will be linked to the student’s Aadhaar ID. However, it’s important to note that the APAAR ID does not replace the Aadhaar ID but complements it for educational tracking purposes.

“The student’s Aadhaar shall be linked to the APAAR ID with parental consent. For students without an Aadhaar, assistance is provided, and once obtained, it will be linked to the APAAR ID. This ID will serve as a universal student identifier throughout the school education system, starting with government and government-aided schools, with a plan for universalisation based on experience," the document said.

What information will be included in APAAR ID?

Besides including all academic data of the student, the APAAR will also include information related to the student’s educational journey, achievements, certificates etc. It may also include additional information such as the student’s blood group, height, and weight.

When will APAAR implemented?

The implementation of the APAAR ID is an ongoing process. The state education departments have directed educational institutions to conduct meetings between teachers and parents to discuss the importance and relevance of the APAAR ID.

The Education Ministry has proposed a deadline of 2026-27 for 100% integration of the education records of all students through the ID.

Is APAAR ID mandatory for all students?

Though the government is encouraging all students to actively participate in this initiative, but the participation is voluntary, not mandatory.

Parents have the choice to provide consent for their child’s APAAR ID. The Schools will have to seek consent from parents before creating an APAAR ID for the students. Parents can choose to withdraw their consent at any time.

For minors, parents will have to sign the consent form, allowing the Ministry to use the student’s Aadhar number for authentication with UIDAI.

How a student Can register for an APAAR ID?

Eligibility: Be a school student in India.

Aadhaar Card: Ensure you have a valid Aadhaar card.

DigiLocker: Sign up on DigiLocker using your Aadhaar and phone number.

Parental Consent: Get parental consent through your school.

School Process: Schools initiate the registration.

Academic Info: Fill in your academic details.

Submission: Submit the form.

Get APAAR ID: Your school will create your APAAR ID card.

A student can also generate his/her APAARU ID by registering at any of the two other channels designated for the same: DigiLocker, and UMANG

How to log in to your APAAR ID?

Access Official Website: Visit the official APAAR ID website.

Login Section: Look for the “Login" section on the homepage.

Credentials: Enter your unique APAAR ID and password.

Submit: Click on the “Login" or “Submit" button.

Access Account: You will now have access to your APAAR ID account.

