What is APAAR ID? How is it different from Aadhaar card?
APAAR initiative aims to digitally consolidate the complete academic records, including degrees, scholarships, rewards, and other credits into a unified ID. It also aims to reduce fraud and duplicate educational certificates by providing a single, trusted reference for educational institutions
Recently, the Union government proposed that all education records of school students will be integrated into its ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative by 2026-27 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The proposals were part of a document titled “Schooling: access and quality" presented by the Union Ministry of Education at the third national conference of chief secretaries held in Delhi in December 2023.