What options await students fleeing eastern Europe

Countries such as Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia are positioned as affordable and quality destinations for foreigners aspiring to study medicine. The subsidized education system of the region is the hallmark of the Soviet era’s resolve to achieve universal education. Russia, for instance, subsidizes 70% of the fee for studying medicine. Students from India pay about ₹15 lakh for six years of MBBS degree there. The fee structure is comparable in Ukraine and Georgia, too. India, however, works out to be far more expensive—an MBBS degree in a private college costs anywhere between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore.