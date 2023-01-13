What president Biden’s new student-loan payment plans mean for you4 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Changes to income-driven repayment plans would allow more borrowers to make lower monthly payments and wipe out debt faster
President Biden is revamping income-driven repayment plans as part of a multifaceted approach to overhauling the country’s student loan program.