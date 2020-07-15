What the latest court ruling means for Indian students in US

About 202,000 Indian students who study in the US every year can breathe easy again. As per the now-revoked directive, international students would have had to take at least one course on campus to reside in the US. American universities, shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, would have had to allow on-campus classes to comply with the directive. Now, they don’t have to go against the prevailing grain of medical opinion and resume classes in haste.