A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session held in February, 2021, one of the toppers who scored 100% in the exams, shared his experience and preparation strategy for the competitive exam.

The result can be checked at the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Ranjim Prabal Das was one of the toppers for the February session of JEE mains examination from Delhi to score 100 out of 100 in it. In a candid chat with news agency ANI, the topper expressed his future plans in the field of studies and also narrated his struggle when he tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

"When I tested COVID positive, I focused on healing. Once the fever was down I got back to studies," Das, who secured 100 NTA score, said.

"I plan to go to IIT-Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation," shared Das when asked about his plan for higher studies in the field of engineering and science.

Sharing his interests, Das said that he idolises billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla's founder, who is often in the news for his unconventional takes toward various aspects of science, life and more.

NTA had conducted the JEE main examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.

Apart from Ranjim Prabal Das, candidates secured perfect 100% in JEE-Mains. These are Saket Jha from Rajashtan, Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The agency stated that after February, March, April, and May session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in

The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission. The Examination was conducted completely in CBT mode. In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of results, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates, the gency further added.

The second session of JEE Main will begin on 15 March and admit cards are likely to be released by NTA soon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via