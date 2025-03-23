National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2025 on March 29, 2025. The link to admit card will be made available on the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card will have candidate's personal details, exam centre address, exam timings etc. Applicants must carry the admit card and valid photo id on the JEE Main exam day.

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 between April 1 and 8, 2025. Application and correction windows for the test are over and next, the agency will release exam city intimation slips and admit cards.

Meanwhile, NTA released the JEE Main session 2 city intimation slip on March 20. It mentions the city and the date of the exam. However, complete details related to the shift timings and exam centre address will be provided on JEE Main admit card.

How to download JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit card, exam city slip Visit the page - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the download link on home page that says the session 2 admit cad/exam city intimation slip.

Provide your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must carefully review the details to ensure accuracy. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly contact the NTA through the helpline numbers provided on the official website and report the issue.

The first session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted in January. The results for both papers (paper 1, BE/BTech and paper 2, BArch/BPlanning) have been announced.

JEE Main is a nationwide entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and related programs at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other participating institutions.

Additionally, it acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is required for undergraduate admissions at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).