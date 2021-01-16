Subscribe
Home >Education >News >Who Taught Wharton’s Business School Dean Some Important Life Lessons
Who Taught Wharton’s Business School Dean Some Important Life Lessons

6 min read . 02:18 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Advisers helped guide Erika James through the hallways of academia to one of the most prestigious posts in the Ivy League

In Personal Board of Directors, top business leaders talk about the people they turn to for advice, and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous installments from the series are here.

As a young Ph.D. student, Erika James wasn’t sure she wanted to work in academia. Three decades later, she sits atop one of the nation’s most prestigious business schools.

