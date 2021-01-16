Who Taught Wharton’s Business School Dean Some Important Life Lessons

Who Taught Wharton’s Business School Dean Some Important Life Lessons6 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- Advisers helped guide Erika James through the hallways of academia to one of the most prestigious posts in the Ivy League
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Personal Board of Directors, top business leaders talk about the people they turn to for advice, and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous installments from the series are here.
As a young Ph.D. student, Erika James wasn’t sure she wanted to work in academia. Three decades later, she sits atop one of the nation’s most prestigious business schools.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.