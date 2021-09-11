New Delhi: Having won a billion hearts, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is now a subject of discussion at CBSE schools, and the central board along with Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-Gn) will hold a session to answer “why Neeraj Chopra threw javelin at 36 degree" angle.

This is part of series of lectures and workshops the CBSE and the IIT have planned for students and principals. The series will have “numerous hands-on activities, projects, models which help in conceptual understanding of difficult topics". The central board also claimed the series will “demystify new education policy and showcase how to effectively implement NEP 2020."

The first episode of the series will be rolled out with the title - Neeraj Chopra and Newton's Laws of motion.

Last month at the Tokyo Olympics, Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt. Son of a farmer from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, 23-year-old Chopra has been a darling of people, authorities and brands since his historic sports achievement.

The ‘eklavya’ series will be an interactive online educational programme that will “contain hands on activities…thought provoking questions, assignments which promote out-of-box creative thinking (like Why Neeraj Chopra threw javelin at 36 degree), inspiring do it yourself project videos using local material which relate the curriculum to life".

The series content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in science and mathematics curriculum of classes VI-XII. “Therefore, students from these grades should avail this opportunity to register and participate for conceptual clarity and joyful learning," the CBSE said Saturday.

The board said that that school principals have been urged to avail the opportunity to fulfil the requisite number of teacher professional development hours by asking teachers to enrol for this course.

For the teachers, successful completion of the course with submission of homework will be considered equivalent to 30 hours of training and capacity building programme.

