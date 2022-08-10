Fee inflation no hurdle to studying abroad

Apart from the clout and swagger that others lack, there’s more to US institutions that attract students despite the costs. In January, an Interstride survey found that students rated the reputation of US colleges and universities as the most important driver. “The US is home to all the Ivy League colleges," said Vibha Kagzi, CEO of ReachIvy.com, an education consultancy. “The amount of funding they receive and a culture of giving back also helps the colleges to reinvest in technology and infrastructure." Moreover, the pay-offs are huge, she added.