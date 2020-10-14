Government, NGOs and start-ups have been innovating and investing in various programs to mitigate the impact of covid-19. For instance, NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in July launched the ‘ATL App Development Module’ for school children all across the country. The ATL App Development modules were launched in collaboration with Indian homegrown startup Plezmo with an aim to hone the skills of school students and transforming them from App users to App makers in the times to come under AIM’s flagship Atal Tinkering Labs initiative.