Why Rajasthan lost over 8 lakh Govt school students in two years: Experts decode UDISE data

Rajasthan's loss of over eight lakh school students in the last two academic years is not just a reflection of changing demographics but also points to a growing challenge for government schools in retaining students, education experts told news agency PTI after analysing the latest UDISE 2025-26 data.

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According to the report, total school enrolment in the state fell from 1.67 crore in 2023-24 to 1.59 crore in 2025-26. Government schools accounted for almost the entire decline, losing over 9.3 lakh students, while private schools largely held on to their enrolment.

Also Read | Govt school enrolment drops by 86 lakh in two years as private schools gain

The decline came even as the number of teachers rose from 7.75 lakh to 7.93 lakh during the same period.

Public policy expert on female education and employment Abir Ahmed highlighted that the numbers also reflect wider social and economic changes.

"School enrolment cannot be viewed in isolation. Smaller families, migration and changing employment aspirations are reshaping education choices. The bigger question is where these children are going after leaving school - higher education, vocational training or the workforce," she said.

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Need to shift the focus of education: Expert Ahmed noted that although enrolment declined for both boys and girls, the drop was steeper among boys, suggesting different social and economic pressures. She said Rajasthan's experience highlights the need to shift the focus of education policy from enrolment numbers to learning outcomes and employability.

Overall, in the country, the enrolment in government schools fell by nearly 86 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26 while private unaided recognised schools added more than 88 lakh students during the same period, according to the UDISE 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education on 7 July.

Also Read | Govt aims to expand access to higher education in ₹650-crore digital push

UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) is the Centre's official digital database for the education sector. Maintained by the Ministry of Education, it collates real-time statistics on school infrastructure, student enrolment, and teacher metrics.

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11.89 crore enrolments in Govt schools in 2025-26 The total enrolment from foundational to secondary level stood at 24.72 crore in 2025-26, compared with 24.80 crore in 2023-24 - a decline of about 8.26 lakh.

But enrolment in government schools fell from 12.75 crore to 11.89 crore, while for private unaided recognised schools, it rose from 9 crore to 9.89 crore, according to the report.

Former UNICEF policy planner KB Kothari told PTI that the figures should be seen in the context of India's demographic transition in Rajasthan.

"Falling fertility rates mean fewer children are entering schools across the country, and Rajasthan is no exception. But the sharper fall in government school enrolment also suggests that parents are increasingly looking for better learning outcomes, safer campuses and greater accountability," he told PTI.

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School enrolment cannot be viewed in isolation. Smaller families, migration and changing employment aspirations are reshaping education choices.

Kothari emphasised that policymakers should now move beyond simply tracking enrolment and focus on improving the quality of learning, strengthening public confidence in government schools and ensuring students successfully transition to higher education and employment.

(With PTI inputs)

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