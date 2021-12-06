The government does not plan to set up an overseas campus of Delhi University (DU) and other central universities.

“As of now, no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the Central Universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisations established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the Statutes and the Ordinances made there-under. All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as the Executive Council, Academic Council and Court. However, the Central Universities may admit to its privileges any institution situated outside India subject to the provision in their Act," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

He was replying in the Lok Sabha to MP Anumula Revanth Reddy regarding setting up of campus abroad, and whether the Delhi University and many other similar public-funded universities propose to set up their campus abroad?

In January this year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) amended its regulations to allow India’s top-ranked universities with Institute of Eminence status, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science to set up offshore campuses.

The Indian government has declared 20 institutes across the country as Institutes of Eminence. Ten of them in the public sector are the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore; IIT Delhi; IIT Bombay; IIT Madras; IIT Kharagpur; the University of Hyderabad; Banaras Hindu University; Delhi University; Jadavpur University and Anna University.

