“As of now, no such proposal is under consideration in the Ministry of Education. All the Central Universities including the University of Delhi are statutory autonomous organisations established under an Act of Parliament and governed by their respective Act and the Statutes and the Ordinances made there-under. All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory bodies, such as the Executive Council, Academic Council and Court. However, the Central Universities may admit to its privileges any institution situated outside India subject to the provision in their Act," said Dharmendra Pradhan.