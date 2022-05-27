Will nullify admissions: DU on St Stephen's violating CUET guidelines

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Thursday, St Stephen's College principal John Varghese had written to DU, conveying that the college will retain its tried and trusted interview process
As St. Stephen's College said it will not stop the interview process for admissions, Delhi University (DU) stressed that it is firm on its decision to nullify admissions as the college is violating the CUET guidelines.
The college said it will accord 85% weightage to the CUET score and 15% to physical interviews for all categories of candidates.
On Thursday, St Stephen's College principal John Varghese in a written communication said the college will retain its "tried and trusted" interview process during admission. It further urged the university to "avoid creating an unpleasant situation" for students.
He also said that to suddenly forget the process that the college has followed and which the university has approved for the last four decades and more is "strange indeed".
"The decision taken by the college to retain its stellar, tried and trusted interview process and other related steps in the admission process shall continue. All candidates who apply to the college shall face the same admission procedures, without discrimination," Varghese said. The university and the college are at loggerheads over the admission process, with both sides refusing to back down.
How did DU respond to the communication?
Following the communication from St Stephen's, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta asserted that the college will have to follow the CUET guidelines.
Speaking to PTI, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, "We will again convey to them that they will have to follow the admission guidelines issued by Delhi University. They will have to conduct admission to unreserved seats solely based on CUET scores. We are firm on our decision."
He questioned the need for a separate mechanism for admission when the CUET is already in place.