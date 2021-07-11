With the Covid-19 situation stabilising, the Chandigarh administration has eased several lockdown restrictions on public movement and gatherings.

As a part of the gradual unlock process, the UT is now planning to open colleges in August, but with certain preventive measures, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the authorities are in the process of first ensuring that the students and college staff (both teaching and non-teaching) get at least their first dose of the vaccine before resuming classes.

"We are weighing different options, but the key to allowing colleges to reopen is the vaccination status of teachers and students. We are also keeping a watch on the situation in the neighbouring states," an official was quoted as saying.

The UT administration has sought data on vaccination among students and staff from the education and health department. The aim now is to focus on the inoculation drive among these groups in the next three weeks.

But for those who would not be able to get jabbed on time or the ones unwilling to attend physical classes, online classes will continue.

However, to ensure maximum coverage among students and teachers, the authorities have to start a special drive with the tagline “Students before join your college vaccinate yourself" from Monday.

“The department will hold three vaccination camps at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12; Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26; and Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46. No prior appointment is required for getting jabbed. All students above 18 years of age can walk in for the vaccine. They can also get vaccinated at the nearest government vaccination centre," an official said.

Classes for school children

The administration has not taken a decision regarding the reopening of schools yet, although all eligible teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to get vaccinated by 31 July.

A meeting regarding this is expected to held next week.

Schools and colleges in UT have largely stayed shut since March last year when Covid-19 broke out in the country. While some colleges reopened in November 2020, they received a lukewarm reaction from the students' side.

Covid situation in UT

Chandigarh reported eight new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the active case tally to 100, according to a health bulletin.

The positivity rate now stands at 0.55%. No new deaths were seen in the last 24 hours. Hence, the total fatality count is resting at 809.

In addition, a total of 7,09,180 people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UT.









