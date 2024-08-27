UK-bound Indian students face tough road ahead as British pound hovers near one-year high

When you factor in a jump of 5 on every unit of pound, the total cost rises to 1.6 lakh. This means studying in the UK is going to cost an extra 1.6 lakh only on account of fluctuation in currency.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:09 PM IST
Small fluctuations in currency prices can lead to a big difference in the total cost of studying abroad.
Small fluctuations in currency prices can lead to a big difference in the total cost of studying abroad.(REUTERS)

With the British pound rising rapidly and racing to touch a one-year-high, UK-bound Indian students this year are likely to face a tough road ahead.

One GBP is now valued at 110.95, thus inching closer to its one-year high level, reported Reuters.

When the year 2024 kicked off, one pound was valued at 105 a unit, and in the first six months, it fluctuated between 100 and 105 before hitting 108 in July (Source: XE.com).

In the past month, the British Pound Sterling has been rising continuously and hitting fresh new highs every other day or week. For the past couple of days, it has been trading in the range of 110-111 a unit.

For one unit of the pound, an increase of 5 leads to a substantial difference when the entire year’s cost of education is computed. An average British university charges £20,000 for a one-year course. And when you calculate living expenses for the entire year to the tune of £12,000, the total cost rises to £32,000.

And when you factor in a jump of 5 on every unit of pound, the total cost rises to 1.6 lakh. This means studying in the UK is going to cost an extra 1.6 lakh only on account of fluctuation in currency (i.e., GBP-INR) price.

Here we explain how a small fluctuation in currency price can burn a hole in the pocket of Indian students studying in the UK this year.

We take three options here: the pound is valued at 111, 105 and 110.

Option I: The pound is valued at 111: When the pound is valued at 111, the total cost for a regular course at a British university for one year is 35.52 lakh. At a premium university, this cost will be higher by another 10,000 pounds, thus further adding to the financial burden by 11.10 lakh. The total cost then becomes 46.62 lakh.

Option II: The pound is valued at 105: When the pound is valued at 105, the total cost comes to 33.6 lakh. At a premium university, the cost is an extra 10,000 pounds, thus adding to the financial burden by 10.5 lakh. The total cost, therefore, becomes 44.10 lakh.

Three scenarios                       Average university (Rs) Premium university (Rs) 
1 pound = 111                                                                35.52 lakh46.62 lakh
1 pound = 105                                                                      33.6 lakh44.10 lakh
1 pound = 100                                                    32 lakh42 lakh
Extra cost                                                             3.52 lakh 4.62 lakh

Option III: The pound is valued at 100: When the pound is valued at 100, the total cost comes to 32 lakh. At a premium university, the cost will go up by an extra 10,000 pounds, thus adding to the financial burden by 10 lakh. The total cost, therefore, touches 42 lakh.

It is noteworthy that Indian students opting for the UK as their higher education destination have started declining, with around 21,000 fewer master’s degree applicants in 2024 than the previous year, and there is a 23 per cent fall in Indian students coming to the UK for higher studies, reveals the home office data until June 2024.

In another development, Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led government in the United Kingdom is looking to curb overseas hiring by information technology, telecom and engineering companies.

Changes in the UK visa rules could impact the aspiring Indian professionals in these sectors who have been among the top users of work visas.

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:09 PM IST
