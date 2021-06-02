New Delhi: After the CBSE and the CISCE announced cancelling Class 12 board examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi University (DU) said it will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit.

In normal circumstances, DU conducts entrance tests for admissions to nine undergraduate courses. The tests are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

DU's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method, PTI reported.

"There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students," he told PTI.

Nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to Delhi University are CBSE students.

"The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision of the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results." PTI quoted Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson-Admissions of DU.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students. The CISCE also decided to cancel the Class 12 board examinations this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.