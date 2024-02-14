For B-school grads, a fancy MBA may not be enough. You also need work experience
Summary
- Placement batch profiles at IIMs in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore and Kozhikode show that more than 70% of students have had work experience before embarking on a two-year MBA course.
With the sluggish global economy making campus placements harder, B-school graduates who have work experience have a bigger advantage than ever over their peers who don't. Leading management colleges and companies say candidates who know how to meet corporate demands and possess the latest management skills are increasingly preferred over novices.