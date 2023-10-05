World Teachers’ Day: Celebrate teachers and their role in transforming education

To celebrate all teachers across the globe, the World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since 1994, the World Teachers’ Day has been celebrated.

World Teachers’ Day is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), UNICEF and Education International (EI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation has set benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

In 1997, the Recommendation concerning the status of higher-education teaching personnel was adopted to complement the 1966 Recommendation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

October 5 is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming the education system and to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their knowledge and vocational skills.

The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage". The aim this year is to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda.

“Through various activities, they will advocate for a dignified and valued teaching profession, analyse their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators. It will also examine the ways in which education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers," according to the UNESCO website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Educational institutes and various other organizations all over the world celebrate and organize events for World Teachers’ Day to raise awareness of the importance of the role played by teachers. They dedicate their lives to make an impact on the way children learn and grow and turn into adults.

