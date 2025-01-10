XAT 2025 answer key: XLRI Jamshedpur has released the response sheet for the XAT 2025 exam that was conducted on Sunday, January 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their responses from the official website xatonline.in, by logging in with their XAT ID and password. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After downloading the XAT 2025 answer sheet, candidates can review their answers and identify which ones were correct or incorrect.

XAT 2025 answer key: Steps to download Candidates who had appeared for the XAT 2025 exam, can download the response sheet following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: xatonline.in 2. Enter your XAT ID and password

3. The XAT response sheet 2025 will appear on the screen

4. Download the response sheet and check all correct and incorrect responses

XAT 2025 results According to the official website, the XAT 2025 result will be declared three weeks after the exam. The XAT score is accepted by over 250 institutes for admission.

XAT 2025 cut off Candidates can check the official XAT 2025 cut off for admission to PGDM BM and PGDM HRM courses after the XAT 2025 results are announced. However, as per experts, and previous year trends, the overall cut-off score for XAT 2025 are expected to be between 90-95 percentile, depending upon the MBA program the candidate has opted for.

The cut off for XAT 2025 is expected to be released on January 30, 2025.

In 2024, the cut-off for the HRM program ranged around 88-95 percentile, while in 2023, it was between 92-95 percentile.