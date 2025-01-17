XAT 2025 results: XLRI Jamshedpur, on Friday, January 17, announced the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards by visiting xatonline.in.

XAT 2025 exam was held on January 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Here are the steps on how to download the scorecard.

XAT 2025 results: how to download the scorecard Step 1: Visit the official website — xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Scorecard’ link

Step 3: On the login page, enter your XAT ID and date of birth as the password

Step 4: Check your response sheet and download the scorecard

XAT 2025 results: Which colleges accept XAT scores The XAT scores will be used by affiliated institutes to shortlist candidates for admission. The database would include candidates' profiles, such as name, XAT ID, date of birth, address, email ID, and scores, thereby enabling institutes to directly contact the candidates.

Here are some of the colleges that accept XAT scores:

1. XLRI Jamshedpur

2. Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneshwar

3. BITS Pilani

4. KJ Somaiya Institue of Management

5. GIM- Goa Institute of Management, Goa

6.International Management Institute, Delhi

7. Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad

8 Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

9.Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi (LBSIM)

10. Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA)

XAT results 2025: What are the cutoff scores for XLRI Jamshedpur XLRI Jamshedpur will prepare the shortlist for its PGDM BM and HRM programs based on candidates' performance in the XAT 2025 exam. The institute will consider both the XAT scores and the candidates' academic records when preparing the shortlist.

Depending on previous year trends, the cut off for XLRI Jamshedpur is expected to be between 92-95 percentile. The XAT 2025 cut offs will be different for engineering, non-engineering, male and female students. It would also vary depending on the course, such as MBA Business Management and MBA Human Resource Management.