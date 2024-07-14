XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com. How to apply, other details here

XAT 2025: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpurhas released the notification for the online registration of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. According to notification, candidates who are seeking admission to MBA courses can apply on the official website at xatonline.com from July 15. The XLRI Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2025 registration window in the last week of November.

XAT 2025:Eligibility Candidates having a graduate-level degree-- minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline--from a recognised institute can apply for XAT 2025

Also Read | CLAT 2025 registration opens tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

XAT 2025: Application Fee Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹2,200. Those applying for XLRI programs must pay an extra ₹200 per program. Fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT need to pay Rs. 5000 as the application fee. Payment can be made online or offline using credit/debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

XAT 2025: Exam centers Candidates must note that XAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted at 100 plus test centers across India. The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more Indian cities.

Also Read | GATE 2025 exam schedule out, application form by August end

“XAT 2025 exam centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more, encompassing a total of 100+ test centers. This expansive reach underscores XAT’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for aspiring management professionals nationwide” the notification read.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he/she can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab.

XAT 2025: How to apply Go to the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.

Create an account by clicking on the registration link

Enter essential details such as name, contact number, category, correspondence address, and email ID.

Enter your academic and work experience details if any

Upload your passport-size photograph and signature

Click on the preview tab and modify if required.

Click on the “Submit” button (Candidates must note that no changes will be allowed after clicking the Submit button)

Choose the XLRI program as per your choice. (Through XAT or GMAT)

Select the XAT test city preference, a candidate can choose two preference test cities

Click on the payment tab, and pay the application fees according to the program opted

Click on the submit button

Download and take a printout for your future reference.