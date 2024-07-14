XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com. How to apply, other details here

XAT 2025: The XLRI Jamshedpur has released the notification for the online registration of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to MBA courses can apply on the official website at xatonline.com from July 15.

XAT 2025: The XLRI Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2025 registration window in the last week of November.

XAT 2025: The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpurhas released the notification for the online registration of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025. According to notification, candidates who are seeking admission to MBA courses can apply on the official website at xatonline.com from July 15. The XLRI Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2025 registration window in the last week of November.

XAT 2025:Eligibility

Candidates having a graduate-level degree-- minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline--from a recognised institute can apply for XAT 2025

XAT 2025: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 2,200. Those applying for XLRI programs must pay an extra 200 per program. Fee for NRI/Foreign candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT need to pay Rs. 5000 as the application fee. Payment can be made online or offline using credit/debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

XAT 2025: Exam centers

Candidates must note that XAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted at 100 plus test centers across India. The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more Indian cities.

“XAT 2025 exam centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more, encompassing a total of 100+ test centers. This expansive reach underscores XAT’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for aspiring management professionals nationwide” the notification read.

In case the candidate is unable to complete the application form in one go, he/she can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab.

XAT 2025: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.
  • Create an account by clicking on the registration link
  • Enter essential details such as name, contact number, category, correspondence address, and email ID.
  • Enter your academic and work experience details if any
  • Upload your passport-size photograph and signature
  • Click on the preview tab and modify if required.
  • Click on the “Submit” button (Candidates must note that no changes will be allowed after clicking the Submit button)
  • Choose the XLRI program as per your choice. (Through XAT or GMAT)
  • Select the XAT test city preference, a candidate can choose two preference test cities
  • Click on the payment tab, and pay the application fees according to the program opted
  • Click on the submit button
  • Download and take a printout for your future reference.

The XAT score is being used by more than 160 management institutes nationwide, including BIMTECH Birla Institute, Kalinga University, Flame University, LPU, IMI, BITSPilani, BIMS, IIFMBhopal and GITAM among others, for admission in MBA courses.

