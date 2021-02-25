XLRI achieves 100% placement within two days, average salary of 25.08 lakh

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has wrapped up final placements for the batch of 2019-21 for its flagship programs: Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management- Human Resource Management and the Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management-Business Management.

All 358 candidates have secured offers through the final recruitment process in a record two days despite the shadow of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Final Recruitment Process, conducted in virtual mode, saw participation from 108 recruiters with 370 domestic and international offers, inclusive of 23 new finals recruiters.

Key highlights of XLRI final placements 2021:

1) The median salary offered to the batch stood at ₹23 lakh per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being ₹37.49 and 34.80 lakh per annum, respectively.

2) The average salary saw an increase to ₹25.08 lakh per annum from ₹24.30 lakh per annum in 2020.

3) Highest domestic offers at INR 50+ lakhs per annum from the BFSI sector

4) No of new recruiters: 23

5) The top domains based on the roles offered were Consulting, Sales and Marketing and BFSI.

6) Boston Consulting Group, Bain and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Accenture Strategy, Amazon, ITC, PayTM made the highest number of offers among the regular recruiters.

7) 33.33% of the students received Pre-Placement Offers.

8) New final recruiters included prestigious companies such as Mastercard, DE Shaw, Airbnb, DBS Bank, Nykaa, Freshworks, ZS Associates, Tata Electronics, ProgCap, Rebel Foods, IDFC Bank, amongst others.

9) Legacy recruiters like PwC, Goldman Sachs, PayTM, Airtel opened new roles for the students of XLRI.

10) Participation from PSUs like Power Finance Corporation and GAIL in the final recruitment process at XLRI.

Sector-wise turnout:

The top segments based on roles offered were Consulting, Sales and Marketing and BFSI. Consulting firms extended offers to 29% of the candidates. Sales & Marketing and BFSI constituted 16% and 14% of the roles offered to the students respectively.

BCG, PwC, Accenture Strategy, and PayTM made the highest number of offers amongst other regular recruiters such as TAS, Microsoft, Amazon, P&G, Aditya Birla Group, ITC, Nestle, Standard Chartered, Capgemini ELITE, Hindustan Unilever, and others.

New recruiters included companies such as Mastercard, DE Shaw, Airbnb, DBS Bank, Nykaa, Freshworks, ZS Associates, Ganit Inc, amongst others.

Consulting

Consulting was the biggest draw this year, with firms such as Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG, Everest Group, Infosys Consulting, and others participating in the process. The increase in consulting roles can be attributed to a higher number of candidates opting for these roles and recognizing talent at XLRI by these consulting firms. The increased interest is also due to the established track record of XLRI graduates over the years in prestigious management consulting firms in India and abroad.

FMCG, Telecom, and Pharma

XLRI has established itself as a campus preferred by FMCGs, and the trend continued this year with top firms such as P&G, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Asian Paints, Samsung, Marico, and others participating. The process witnessed a surge in companies in the pharma sector such as Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Thermofisher, Aurigene Health Tech, among others. Roles in Company Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Product Supply, Operations, IT and Human Resources were offered to the graduating students.

BFSI

Finance did exceedingly well this year, aided by the participation of firms such as Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan Chase, NIIF, Citibank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI, Edelweiss, and others. The roles offered in this domain were Front End Investment Banking, Asset Management, Portfolio Management, Global and Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, Global Markets, Equity Research, and Retail Banking.

General Management

Roles in General Management were offered by conglomerates such as TAS, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Capgemini ELITE, Reliance Industries, Xiaomi, RPG, ACT, and other firms.

ITES, E-commerce and Online Services

The firms in this segment include Microsoft, Amazon, PayTM, PhonePe, Myntra, Ola, Media.net, Flipkart, Udaan, AirBnB, HCL, TCS, EXL, and others. This year saw an increased focus by EdTech firms, with Byju’s, Unacademy, and VMock visiting campus for final placements. The diverse set of roles offered were Product Manager, Program Manager, Business Development, Financial Planning amongst others.

HR

XLRI is widely regarded as the best institution in the country for HR. HR roles were offered by firms spanning the spectrum of domains such as P&G, HUL, ITC, Colgate Palmolive, Marico, JP Morgan Chase, and Co., Myntra, Ola, Power Finance Corporation, Samsung, and others. Prestigious roles like Chief Talent Officer roles were offered to students on campus by Graphene Health Tech. HR roles offered included HR Consulting, recruitment, Compensation & Benefits and HR Analytics. This year also saw healthy participation from PSUs like Power Finance Corporation, GAIL, and others. Premier consulting firms like PwC, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte open exclusive HR consulting roles for XLRI students reaffirming their trust in XL-ers as HR leaders of tomorrow.

