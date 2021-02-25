XLRI achieves 100% placement within two days, average salary of 25.08 lakh

Consulting was the biggest draw this year, with firms such as Bain & Company, The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG, Everest Group, Infosys Consulting, and others participating in the process. The increase in consulting roles can be attributed to a higher number of candidates opting for these roles and recognizing talent at XLRI by these consulting firms. The increased interest is also due to the established track record of XLRI graduates over the years in prestigious management consulting firms in India and abroad.