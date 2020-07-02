XLRI starts admission process for Delhi-NCR campus in Jhajjar

XLRI (Xavier School of Management) on Wednesday announced the beginning of the admission process of 120 students for the first batch of XLRI I Delhi-NCR Campus for the academic session 2020-2022. Two sections of 60 students each for the Business Management program will be offered admissions. The AICTE has given formal approval to start the operations of the XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus. The new campus will be the first branch of one of the most reputed B-Schools of the country - XLRI, Jamshedpur.

XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus is located in Jhajjar District, at Aurangpur, which is 25 km from Gurugram and is centrally connected to the main districts like Delhi, Gurugram, and Rewari. The foundation stone for the campus in Jhajjar District was laid on 16 January, 2017.

The new state-of-the-art campus is spread over an area of 36 acres and has earned a Gold-level Green Building Certification, and it has been designed using IGBC guidelines.

In the years ahead, the campus will offer a broad portfolio of courses including the regular, two-year post-graduate programs in Human Resource Management and Business Management - PGDM HRM & PGDM BM. 15-months Executive General Management Programme for the executives having experience of more than five years – Executive PGDM GMP. Fellow Program in Management – FPM. Corporate Programmes and Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship and other industry-relevant short and long term programs will be launched in a phase-wise manner.

XLRI announced the results for the admission of the two-year post-graduate program in Human Resource Management & Business Management for Jamshedpur Campus on 20 May, 2020. The results for Executive PGDM (GM) program have also been announced and orientation classes are underway. A total of 590 candidates have been offered admission for Jamshedpur and Delhi campuses.

While announcing the admission process for the first batch of XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management said: “XLRI is India’s First B-School, and for seventy years, we had just one campus at Jamshedpur. We are glad to announce that XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for the Business Management program for 2020-22 academic session with the AICTE approval. XLRI has been focusing on helping build the nation with a focus on ethical and value-based management education and grooming future business leaders of India to help shape the destiny of a new India. It continues to have the same vision – to train leaders who will excel in the workplace while upholding high personal values, integrity, and social concern and furthering the greater common good."

Fr.George Sebastian, S.J, Director of XLRI I Delhi-NCR Campus said, “Nearly 95,000 students appear for the entrance examination of XLRI every year. With the commencement of the Delhi-NCR campus, the institute would augment the intake of students to 600 students. XLRIIDelhi-NCR and Jamshedpur campus will have the same pedagogy and curriculum. Both campuses will share a pool of highly qualified XLRI faculty members. We shall follow one admission process i.e., XAT and one placement process as well."

