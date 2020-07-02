XLRI starts admission process for Delhi-NCR campus in Jhajjar

While announcing the admission process for the first batch of XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus Fr. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI-Xavier School of Management said: “XLRI is India’s First B-School, and for seventy years, we had just one campus at Jamshedpur. We are glad to announce that XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for the Business Management program for 2020-22 academic session with the AICTE approval. XLRI has been focusing on helping build the nation with a focus on ethical and value-based management education and grooming future business leaders of India to help shape the destiny of a new India. It continues to have the same vision – to train leaders who will excel in the workplace while upholding high personal values, integrity, and social concern and furthering the greater common good."