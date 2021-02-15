Yogi Adityanath launches free UPSC, NEET, JEE coaching for aspirants. 5 points

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Abhyudaya' scheme on Monday and interacted with registered candidates under the scheme.

"Coaching classes begin tomorrow, I want to ensure everyone that these classes will help them achieve their goals. In 2020, the scheme was not only appreciated but a special package was also announced in the Union Budget", said CM Yogi Adityanath at inauguration via video conference.

For Competitive Examinations

The programme will offer free coaching centre for competitive examinations --IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE.

Classes Start From 16 February

The study in coaching centres will start from 16 February in all the divisions of the state on the occasion of Vasant Panchmi and these classes will start at the district level also.

Abhyudaya Yojana

Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare for the examinations of competitions like IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE.

Free Coaching

Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided to all such students who want to prepare for these exams but are unable to do due to their financial status. UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Offline Along With Online

Classes under this scheme will start from the day of Basant Panchami. Under this scheme, students will also be provided with offline classes along with online study material, the release had said earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via