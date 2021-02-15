Yogi Adityanath launches free UPSC, NEET, JEE coaching for aspirants. 5 points

Yogi Adityanath launches free UPSC, NEET, JEE coaching for aspirants. 5 points1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 12:16 PM IST
The study in coaching centres will start from 16 February in all the divisions of the state on the occasion of Vasant Panchmi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Abhyudaya' scheme on Monday and interacted with registered candidates under the scheme.
"Coaching classes begin tomorrow, I want to ensure everyone that these classes will help them achieve their goals. In 2020, the scheme was not only appreciated but a special package was also announced in the Union Budget", said CM Yogi Adityanath at inauguration via video conference.
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9 to 12 to resume from tomorrow1 min read . 14 Feb 2021
Online GMAT exam pattern changed, now have Analytical Writing Assessment section2 min read . 11 Feb 2021
CBSE issues guidelines for IX, XI exams, new academic session may from Apr 11 min read . 11 Feb 2021
For Competitive Examinations
The programme will offer free coaching centre for competitive examinations --IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE.
Classes Start From 16 February
The study in coaching centres will start from 16 February in all the divisions of the state on the occasion of Vasant Panchmi and these classes will start at the district level also.
Abhyudaya Yojana
Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been launched by the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare for the examinations of competitions like IAS, IPS, PCS, NDS, CDS, NEET and JEE.
Governments will eventually defeat cryptocurrencies4 min read . 08:50 AM IST
From here on, can anything at all fire up the sulking ITC stock?3 min read . 06:03 AM IST
KYC holds up EPF interest for 4 mn2 min read . 07:48 AM IST
Advantage Trinamool in tough Bengal battle this year3 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Free Coaching
Under the scheme, free coaching will be provided to all such students who want to prepare for these exams but are unable to do due to their financial status. UP Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana 2021 will be implemented under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Offline Along With Online
Classes under this scheme will start from the day of Basant Panchami. Under this scheme, students will also be provided with offline classes along with online study material, the release had said earlier.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.