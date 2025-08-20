Yogi govt unveils Chevening UP Atal Scholarship; 15 UP students to get aid for UK higher education — details here

In an attempt to boost the career prospects of students from Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom to offer the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme in the state.

The UP government’s new international scholarship programme, rolled out under the scheme Chevening UP Atal Scholarship, has been designed for students who have shown exceptional academic performance.

As per the agreement, up to 15 students from Uttar Pradesh will be eligible for full financial support to pursue a one-year master's degree in Britain.

"The UK Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to offer the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Programme in the state. Under the agreement signed today in Lucknow in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath and British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, up to 15 scholars from the state will be eligible for full financial support to pursue a one-year master's in the UK," the British High Commission to India said in an official statement.

"The Chevening programme in India is the largest in the world, benefitting over 3,900 scholars and fellows since 1983, demonstrating the UK's commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Chevening alumni use their world-class education and global networks gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities," the statement added.

The cost of sponsoring each student from the state would be around ₹45-48 lakh. Half of the cost will be borne by the UP government, while the other half will be funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Office (FCDO).

