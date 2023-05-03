You’re About to Pay $300,000 for College. What’s Another $3,000 in Campus Swag?

Laurie Drago spent around seven hours arranging a cornucopia of crimson-and-cream Indiana University paraphernalia for her daughter’s surprise party this year.
To celebrate 17-year-old Alex Drago’s decision to attend the Bloomington, Ind., campus, Ms. Drago bought IU banners, IU shot glasses, IU pillows, IU balloons, IU ball cap, IU sweatshirt, red platform Converse sneakers and a red rhinestone-encrusted champagne bottle to decorate her bedroom. She also got a sprinkle cake with the IU emblem and a custom bomber jacket emblazoned with “Hoosier Daddy."
“You name it, I put it in there," said Ms. Drago, of Rivervale, N.J., after spending between $2,500 and $3,000 on IU paraphernalia. College-announcement parties, largely limited to teenage girls, have taken on a life of their own, she said. “It is obscene. You can go to any extreme."
On top of the baby showers, gender-reveal extravaganzas, birthday parties, and kindergarten, middle-school and high-school graduations, comes another milestone celebration for children: the bed party.
Students in the early days of Covid-19 started announcing their college choices by decorating an inflatable bed, usually outside, with piles of campus merchandise. As photos of the swag-covered beds have spread online, the displays have become increasingly elaborate.
Romi Tenembaum, of Plainview, N.Y., said she recalled laughing when she first heard about bed parties from friends who staged them for their children. She believed that filling a kid’s bedroom with college merchandise was an over-the-top display for puffed-up teens to post photos.
Then her daughter, Isabella Alstodt, was accepted last fall to the University of Alabama—Isabella’s top choice—and Ms. Tenembaum caved to the moment, at a cost of nearly $3,000.
Ms. Tenembaum bought an inflatable queen-size bed and set it up in the living room. Isabella’s bedroom was too small to accommodate the more than 20 invited guests. Ms. Tenembaum hung red-and-silver streamers from the windows, a custom Alabama banner on the wall and set up a bouquet of balloons that spelled ‘Bama. Isabella’s friends filled the bed with their own gifts: Alabama shirts, pillows and mugs, red Nike and white Converse sneakers.
That evening, about 80 friends came to dinner. “Whoever invented bed parties and commitment parties, congratulations you hit the jackpot in this community," Ms. Tenembaum said.
Isabella, 17, was already working on a 22-page Google slideshow listing places to buy specific gifts when she got the news from Alabama. Like many of her peers, Isabella had scrolled Pinterest boards devoted to bed parties and followed influencers that featured them. “My bed was inspired by other beds I’ve seen," she said.
Bed parties are either a surprise or directed by the guest of honor. Some teens create their own registries, similar to ones for weddings and baby showers, to make sure they get the gifts they want.
Vendors serving bed-party clients say the events are concentrated in the areas around New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Alison Weinstock, who makes custom desserts with a college colors and logo, noticed the events are spreading further. Ms. Weinstock, owner of Sweet Ali Confections, said she recently received orders from Maryland and the Chicago suburbs.
“I had a grandma call me last week to place an order for her granddaughter," Ms. Weinstock said. “I made a comment that it’s all for the picture. And she said, ‘Yeah, obviously.’"
Chase Turnof, a 17-year-old high-school senior, started College Bling Bottles after struggling to come up with a gift idea for his sister’s 2020 bed party celebrating her decision to attend Brandeis University.
After searching online and in local boutiques he found a champagne bottle decorated with rhinestones and college initials. He made one for his sister, and she loved it. With a $300 loan from his parents, Chase started selling decorated bottles he filled with sparkling cider for $60 on Etsy. “I paid them back in three weeks," he said.
Chase makes his customized bottles in the guest room of his parents’ house in Westfield, N.J. His supplies have spilled over into the family’s basement and garage. His phone dings with every Shopify sale, and he said he made 40 sales one day last week at a pop-up shop shared with other bed-party vendors. He has expanded his product line to include shot glasses, candy jars and mini bottles, but the decorated bottles remain his most popular seller.
The bed-party entrepreneur is headed to Tulane University this fall. He passed on having his own bed party. “It’s for girls," he said. He had a small celebration with his family and said he got “stuff from the Tulane bookstore but nothing much."
Ava Novak, of Highland Park, Ill., also is headed to Tulane. Her mother baked Tulane-green treats, hung streamers and balloons and arranged campus regalia on the kitchen table for her party. About 20 friends came to celebrate. “I didn’t want mine to be crazy," Ava said.
At the bed party for Gwen Schneider, who is headed to Roanoke College in Salem, Va., friends decorated her bedroom with balloons and streamers in the school’s maroon color. One guest made gluten-free cupcakes with maroon icing.
In Ms. Schneider’s community of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., bed parties are low-key affairs, she said, typically organized and paid for by close friends. The 18-year-old high-school senior has been to four of the parties and is organizing three others. For her own party, she said, “I didn’t make a list. I was just happy with whatever I would get."