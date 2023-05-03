You’re About to Pay $300,000 for College. What’s Another $3,000 in Campus Swag?

Chase makes his customized bottles in the guest room of his parents’ house in Westfield, N.J. His supplies have spilled over into the family’s basement and garage. His phone dings with every Shopify sale, and he said he made 40 sales one day last week at a pop-up shop shared with other bed-party vendors. He has expanded his product line to include shot glasses, candy jars and mini bottles, but the decorated bottles remain his most popular seller.

