Zoho Corp's Sridhar Vembu joins Indic Academy's governing council





BENGALURU: Indic Academy, an organization that calls it a 'non-traditional university’ for traditional knowledge, on Saturday said that Sridhar Vembu, the chief executive and founder of Zoho Corporation has joined its governing council.

"His is an extraordinary story that inspires us all. He is a strong advocate for a move back to the villages and has personally set an example for others to follow. We are sure to benefit from his vast experience, deep insights and extraordinary passion for India. He is the quintessential Indic who is rooted and free," Hari Kiran, founder of Indic Academy said in a statement on Saturday.

The university aims to protect, preserve and promote traditional institutions, knowledge and practice in its goal to seek a global renaissance of Indic civilizational thought.

The organization had earlier announced the formation of a governing council to help it grow into a global educational institution.

The organization has also established an academic council and an environmental, social and governance council, it said in a statement.

