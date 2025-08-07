Subscribe

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: New India Assurance to hire for 550 job vacancies. Check eligibility criteria, key dates

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Government-owned New India Assurance is set to hire for 550 job vacancies for its Administrative Officer (AO) post. Check the eligibility criteria, key dates and other information for the job posting.

Published7 Aug 2025, 04:07 PM IST
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: New India Assurance announced its plans to hire 550 employees for the role of Administrative Officer on Thursday, 7 August 2025.
IACL AO Recruitment 2025: State-owned general insurance company, The New India Assurance Company Ltd., on Thursday, 7 August 2025, announced that the company is looking to hire 550 people for the job vacancies for the Administrative Officer (AO) post, according to an official notification. 

New India Assurance's job opening brings forward an opportunity for interested candidates to potentially work with a State-run insurance firm which has over 32,000 crore in market capitalisation (M-Cap).

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Details

New India Assurance is looking to hire Generalists & Specialists for its Administrative Officer (AO) job openings, where the company will recruit 550 employees from all other applicants.

According to the official notification released on Thursday, the job roles will require candidates to be within the age limit of 21 to 30 years. However, the educational qualifications will vary as per the individual post requirements.

The company has not uploaded the detailed notification on the official website, which will contain the category-wise vacancies, application process, important dates, and other useful information for applicants.

The preliminary notification informed that the job role will have a basic pay of 80,925, and the recruitment will be conducted in three phases with an interview round after the first two phases.

Applicants applying to the New India Assurance AO Recruitment 2025 job openings will have to pay an application fee of 800 or 100 (for SC/ST/PwD).

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Key Dates

New India Assurance released the official notification of the AO Recruitment 2025 on Thursday, 7 August 2025.

1. NIACL AO online application begins — Thursday, 7 August 2025.

2. Last date to submit the application forms — Saturday, 30 August 2025.

3. Last date to pay application fees — Saturday, 30 August 2025.

4. NIACL AO Phase 1 online exam — Sunday, 14 September 2025.

5. NIACL AO Phase 2 online exam — Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the job role must hold the required educational qualification the age limit to be eligible for applying for the New India Assurance job openings.

  • A candidate must be — a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1 January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India Provided that a candidate belonging to all the above mentioned categories apart form an Indian citizen shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Govt. of India. 

How to apply to NIACL AO 2025?

Step 1: Open the official website of New India Assurance Co. Ltd (newindia.co.in).

Step 2: Open the “Recruitment” section on the official website.

Step 3: Select the “Recruitment of Administrative Officer (Scale I) 2025-26” post.

Step 4: Sign up with a new registration number and password.

Step 5: After registering with a new account, select the “Apply Online” link with your registration number.

Step 6: Fill in your details along with the documents required to be uploaded and pay the application fees.

Step 7: After submitting the application, download and keep the application form for future use.

 
