NIFT Entrance Exam 2026: Deadline for online applications extended - check details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the application deadline for the NIFT 2026 entrance examination. Candidates can now apply without a late fee until January 13, 2026 (Tuesday). The last date to submit the form with a late fee has been extended to January 16, 2026, while the correction window will remain open until January 19, 2026.

NIFT said the extension has been given to benefit candidates from different regions and to ensure that the maximum number of eligible students can complete the application process, especially after the recent addition of new examination cities.

What are the revised application dates? • Online registration and submission of application form: January 13, 2026 (Tuesday)

• Submission of application form with late fee of “5000/-” (in addition to application fee): January 14, 2026 to January 16, 2026

• Correction in the particulars of application form (online only): January 18, 2026, to January 19, 2026.

Who can apply for NIFT 2026? Candidates who have completed Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 board examinations in 2026 are eligible to apply.

The maximum age limit for admission to undergraduate programmes at NIFT is 24 years, calculated as on August 1 of the admission year. The age rule applies to most undergraduate courses, unless specific exemptions are mentioned.

How many seats are available across NIFT campuses? As per the current seat matrix, NIFT Delhi offers the highest intake with 376 seats. This is followed by NIFT Bengaluru with 304 seats, NIFT Kannur with 287 seats, NIFT Hyderabad with 266 seats and NIFT Patna with 244 seats across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Which programmes are offered through NIFT 2026? Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to programmes such as Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology.

What is the NIFT 2026 exam pattern? Last year, the NTA conducted the NIFT 2025 entrance exam on February 9. The test was held in two stages — the General Ability Test (GAT) and the Creative Ability Test (CAT) — across 82 examination cities.

The General Ability Test (GAT) consists of 100 questions from the following sections:

• Communication Ability and English Comprehension – 40 questions

• Quantitative Ability – 20 questions

• Analytical and Logical Ability – 15 questions

• Current Affairs and General Knowledge – 25 questions