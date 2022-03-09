The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is likely to declare their entrance test results in the Under Graduate and Post Graduate Programme on 9 March, Wednesday. Candidates are advised to check the official website niftadmissions.in for further updates.

NIFT took the written examination to grant entry to their Bachelors and Masters courses in designing on 6 February, 2022. STudents can check the result on nift.ac.in.

According to the official document, shortlisted candidates will appear in the situation test of Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme from 2 to 5 April. Candidates who get shortlisted for the Masters courses will have to appear for the group Discussion stage to be held in April.

The shortlisted candidates need to login to niftadmissions.in and fill choices by 11 March, the admit card will be available to download from 16 March.

Here's how to check the NIFT Entrance Exam Result 2022

-Go to the official website- nift.ac.in

-On the homepage, click on the admission tab.

-Select your programme.

-Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth.

-Submit and check result

-Download, take a print out for further reference.

NIFT offers six Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes -- Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. The institute also offers Bachelor of Feshion Technology (BFTech) and three Masters programmes -- Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.