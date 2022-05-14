NIMCET 2022: Application correction process starts. Check steps, link, other details1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- Candidates who have applied for NIMCET 2022 can now go to the application form correction facility on the official website- nimcet.in.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) has opened the application correction window for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test, or NIMCET 2022. The application process was closed on 9May, this year.
NIT was supposed to close the NIMCET 2022 application process on 4 May, however, the authority extended the deadline till 9 May for submitting the NIMCET application form 2022.
The NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 20 June at the allotted centres.
The candidates will be able to download the NIMCET admit card 2022 on 6 June from the website.
The NIT notified on its website about the NIMCET 2022 mentioning, “National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are Institutions of National Importance Under Ministry of Education, Government of India. The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test, conducted by any of the NITs, for admission into their MCA programme. The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. The admission into the MCA programme for the year 2022-23 in above 09 NITs is based on the Rank obtained in NIMCET 2022 only."
NIMCET 2022 Application Correction Window: Here's how to edit
-Visit the official website- nimcet.in.
-On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Edit NIMCET application form’.
-Submit your login credentials such as user id and password.
-Edit the application form and upload all the required documents.
-Save and download the NIMCET application form for future reference.