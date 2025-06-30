NIOS 10th class results 2025 declared: Check steps to download April session scorecards at nios.ac.in

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: Students will need to enter their enrollment number and the captcha code to check and download the scorecards

Livemint
Published30 Jun 2025, 04:24 PM IST

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), on Monday, released the scorecards for the Class 10th students for the April session.

 Students who had appeared for the exams can access the scorecards from the official website–nios.ac.in, and results.nios.ac.in. 

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: Credentials required

Students will need to enter their enrollment number and the captcha code to check and download the scorecards.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide

Students can check the NIOS Class 10th Results through the following steps:

  1. Go to the official website: results.nios.ac.in

2. Click on the Admission tab, and then open the Student Portal

3. Navigate to the 'Exam & Result' section

4. Select the Result option

5. Click on the ‘Check Result’ link

6. Enter your login credentials to view your result

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationNIOS 10th class results 2025 declared: Check steps to download April session scorecards at nios.ac.in
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.