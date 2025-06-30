NIOS 10th class results 2025 declared: Check steps to download April session scorecards at nios.ac.in

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), on Monday, released the scorecards for the Class 10th students for the April session.

Students who had appeared for the exams can access the scorecards from the official website–nios.ac.in, and results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: Credentials required Students will need to enter their enrollment number and the captcha code to check and download the scorecards.

NIOS Class 10th Result 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide Students can check the NIOS Class 10th Results through the following steps:

Go to the official website: results.nios.ac.in 2. Click on the Admission tab, and then open the Student Portal

3. Navigate to the 'Exam & Result' section

4. Select the Result option

5. Click on the ‘Check Result’ link