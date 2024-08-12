NIRF Ranking 2024 to be Released Today: Time and where to check

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is set to announce the NIRF Ranking 2024 on August 12 at 3 pm. The NIRF Rankings, released annually, assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria.

The 13-category rankings will be unveiled at an event in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Candidates can access the full list on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar will also attend the event.

Following past trends, the rankings will be released for various categories, including universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

The ranking methodology was developed by a Core Committee established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), focusing on broad parameters such as teaching, learning, resources, research, professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and perception.

In the 2023 NIRF rankings, announced on June 5, IIT Madras topped the overall category, with IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi securing the second and third positions, respectively. In the universities category, IISc Bangalore led, followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia. IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay ranked first, second, and third in the engineering category. The Miranda House led the 'Colleges' category, while AIIMS Delhi was ranked first in the 'Medical' category.

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds decision to cancel UGC NET 2024 exam

NIRF Ranking: Top 10 Universities of 2023

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4. Jadavpur University Kolkata

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad