Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Education / NIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad retains top spot as best Management School in India. Check list here

NIRF Rankings 2024: IIM Ahmedabad retains top spot as best Management School in India. Check list here

Livemint

  • NIRF Ranking 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again. IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

Indian Institute of Managment (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again. IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

NIRF Rankings 2024: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 rankings were unveiled on Monday, August 12, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again. IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, IIM-Calcutta.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

This year's ranking saw a record 10,885 institutions applying, highlighting a significant increase in participation and competition among India's educational institutions since its launch in 2015.

According to NIRF Ranking 2024, IIM-Mumbai was placed sixth, followed by IIM-Lucknow, IIM-Indore, Xavier School of Management-Jamshedpur, and IIT-Bombay.

Institution NameRanking
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad1
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore2
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode3
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi4
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta5
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai6
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow7
Indian Institute of Management Indore8
XLRI- Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur 9
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay10

Monday's event was attended by Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar who is the Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, among others.

What is NIRF Ranking?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

The higher educational institutes are listed under 13 categories — overall, universities, medical, engineering, management, law, architecture, colleges, research institutions, pharmacy, dental, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

The 2024 edition of NIRF Ranking saw the addition of three new categories-Open Universities, Skill Universities, and State-funded government universities. NIRF rankings will include Sustainability Rankings from next year, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

NIRF Ranking 2024: Weightage Assigned To Each Parameter

Teaching, learning, and resources, as well as research and professional practice, are each assigned 30 per cent of the weightage, Graduation results contribute 20 per cent, outreach, inclusion, and perception account for 10 per cent of the overall weightage.

NIRF Ranking 2023: A Recap

A total of 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. IIT Madras continued to bag the top spot for the fifth consecutive year while Miranda House topped the colleges' list in the country for the fourth time in 2023.

In 2023 the top five Management colleges in India were:

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 4: IIM Calcutta

Rank 5: IIT Delhi

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.