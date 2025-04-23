Education
NMC plans to fill vacant faculty posts in medical colleges with retired army and railways doctors
Summary
- As per the plan, appointment of these teaching faculty is being planned for post-graduate courses to teach specialized curriculum by the retired doctors from the armed forces, railways, and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC)
New Delhi: Amid a shortage of medical faculty in medical colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) plans to fill the vacant positions with retired doctors from the army and railways.
