No Aadhaar card? Can you still apply for CBSE verification and re-evaluation?

Students can now apply for the re-evaluation process as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the Class 12 verification and re-evaluation portal after a delay of one day. The board has enhanced its security checks by making Aadhaar verification mandatory.

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"For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used," CBSE said in a post on X.

"In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of Birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used," it further added.

Also Read | CBSE student faces trolling after alleging answer sheet mix-up

'Your portal is still dysfunctional' However, several students have reported login errors, saying they were repeatedly redirected to login pages, while some were unable to log in altogether.

A student, who said she had tried logging into the portal using her credentials, said, “Login nahin ho raha failed login hi aa raaha hai jitni bar sahi information deke login karo same so @cbseindia29 still ur saying everyone, that ur website is working so fluently wow bohat ache se hamara aur time waste karo [I'm unable to log in. It keeps showing a 'failed login' error every time, even when I enter the correct information. @cbseindia29, you're still saying the website is working smoothly for everyone? Wow. Please keep wasting our time like this."

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Also Read | Class 12 students face login errors on new CBSE verification portal

“For heaven's sake stop this torture. Your portal is still dysfunctional. And why have u disabled the scanned sheet viewing site? Pls reopen that Atleast those who got their scanned sheets can view them again. We could not download the scanned sheet b4 bcoz ur portal was faulty,” another student reacted to the CBSE post on X.

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Reacting to the allegations that the site was still faulty, sources told ANI that the re-evaluation portal was live and was “functioning normally and operating smoothly”.

“While a few technical issues have been reported, they are being addressed promptly. A large number of students are successfully using the portal without any difficulty,” the sources said.

CBSE launches re-evaluation portal In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed Class 12 students that the portal was now live and urged them to follow the application process carefully. The verification and re-evaluation window will remain open until midnight on Saturday, 6 June.

"Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said in a post on X.

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In a statement, the board said, “The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copy of the answer book and Re-evaluation of answers has been made live on 02 June 2026. Portal for Verification of Issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and Re-evaluation of answers will remain open from 02.06.2026 (Tuesday) to 06.06.2026 (Saturday) (Midnight).”

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on 1 June, had encountered technical issues and would go live soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly following reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.