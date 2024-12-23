Ministry of Education on Monday said that no child shall be expelled from any school till completion of elementary education over scrapping 'no detention policy' for classes 5 and 8.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Rules, 2010 has undergone official amendment. According to new rules, central government has granted state governments the power to conduct regular examinations for Class 5 and 8 students but from now onwards students will be detained if they fail to qualify the annual examinations.

The amendment is contrary to the "no-detention" policy, which had been a cornerstone of India's educational framework. The RTE act that put no-detention into effect was enacted in 2009.

Modifications in RTE Rules Let's find out what are the important modifications that have been brought about in the RTE Rules. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act) was last amended in 2019.

The recent changes in RTE act come five year later, under which state governments have the authority to conduct annual examinations for Classes 5 and 8 students at the end of each academic year.

In case a student does not qualify these examinations, additional instructional support will be provided, and a second chance will be offered to appear for a re-examination after two months. The student's promotion to the next class depends upon the standardised promotion criteria. If a student fails to meet the criteria despite second chance, then the child will be detained.